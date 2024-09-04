Pune artist displays works at BIC

An exhibition titled ‘Is Tarah Bhi’, will be showcased at Bangalore International Centre from Saturday.
Around 55 oil on canvas, charcoal and pastel works will be on display until September 11.
Amitabh Ashesh, the Pune-based artist behind the works, says his art is inspired by ‘Yufism’, “a prototypical ideational platform for a new class of imagery”.
“The exhibition title means ‘this way too’ or ‘it can also be done this way’. In these works, windows have been represented as blocks of light, raindrops look like a trail of ornamental beads, and rippling sea waves are worn as a skirt with sailboats as motifs. There is a transposition of attributes between figurative, landscape, and still life in these works. Around 30 percent of my works are in stylised realism,” he explains.
Ashesh seeks inspiration from his daily life, including from his wife feeding stray dogs, his love of gardens, and his friendships. Each work is complemented with a poem.
Carmela Brunetti, the founder-CEO of ArtonWorld.com, has curated the show.
‘Is Tarah Bhi’, September 7 to 11, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. For details, visit istarah.art
Published 04 September 2024, 00:44 IST