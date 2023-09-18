Puneeth Kerehalli let off over lack of evidence

Puneeth Kerehalli, the leader of Rashtriya Rakshana Pade, who was lodged in the Parappana Agrahara jail, was released on Sunday for want of enough evidence to put him in jail.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda had passed a detention order for his repetitive involvement in criminal cases since 2013.
The order was issued on August 11 under the Karnataka Goonda Act.
Kerehalli had questioned his detention in court, following which the Karnataka government had formed an advisory committee to look into his detention order.
After going through his past cases, the panel issued an order saying that there aren’t enough reasons to detain him and subsequently, he was released.
Kerehalli, 32, is a resident of JP Nagar and a native of Alur taluk in Hassan district. He has 10 criminal cases — seven in B’luru and one each in Mandya, Hampi and Bengaluru Rural district — registered against him.