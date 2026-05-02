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Pvt bus mows down 15-yr-old boy in Bengaluru, locals block road

The incident sparked massive protests by residents and family members, who blamed the ongoing white-topping work and poor road planning, for the fatal accident.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 22:18 IST
Bengaluru newsAccident

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