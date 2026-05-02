<p>Bengaluru: A 15-year-old boy was killed on the spot after being mowed down by a private bus on the Hennur-Bagalur Main Road on Friday morning.</p>.<p>The incident sparked massive protests by residents and family members, who blamed the ongoing white-topping work and poor road planning, for the fatal accident.</p>.<p>The victim, Varun, a Class 9 student, who had recently cleared his exams, was the son of a local resident.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to the police, the accident occurred around 11.45 am, when Varun was returning home, fetching water from a local RO plant.</p>.Valuables worth Rs 1.2 crore looted from jewellery store in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">With his father reportedly unwell, the teenager had stepped out to help with household chores.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Following the accident, angry locals and relatives of the deceased staged a road block protest, demanding accountability from civic officials and the private bus operator.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The protest led to a massive gridlock on the Bagalur stretch, with traffic backed up for over a kilometre.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Hennur Traffic Police rushed to the spot, seized the private bus and took its driver Imran Khan into custody.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Residents alleged that the tragedy was a direct result of the delayed white-topping work, which has narrowed the motorable path and forced pedestrians into the path of speeding vehicles.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"The white-topping work has been dragging on for a year. Drivers, frustrated by constant traffic jams, try to speed through narrow gaps, making it a death trap for children," alleged a family friend.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Protesters also questioned why the RO water plant was situated across a dangerous main road, forcing residents to cross amidst heavy airport-bound traffic.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Hennur Traffic Police have registered a case and are verifying the CCTV footage to investigate the bus driver's negligence.</p>