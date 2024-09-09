QR codes to apply for pandal licences: Novel attempt during Ganesha Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: To ease the registration process for setting up pandals, the Bengaluru Rural district administration implemented a QR-code system ahead of the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations on Saturday.
The initiative was decided during a meeting on Aug 30 led by Dr Shivashankara N, Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru Rural) and C K Baba, Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural), who floated the idea.
According to Baba, the QR-based registration for seeking permission to instal Ganesha pandals was implemented in Devanahalli, Hoskote, Nelamangala and Doddaballapur City Municipal Councils (CMCs) and Vijayapura Town Municipal Council (TMC). The initiative was informed to the public a week before the festival during peace meetings.
“A total of 647 forms were processed using QR code,” he told DH.
Shivashankara said an order constituting the single-window committee was issued on Sept 2.
“The CMCs and TMCs have their chief officer or commissioner and one officer from other depts (police, district fire and emergency services, BESCOM, etc). The single window allowed users to file a single form for all departments, which otherwise would need them to visit offices individually,” he told DH.
Officers from the respective departments will be in a single office to allow effective implementation. A poster detailing the initiative with QR code was shared with the public. When scanned, the code directs the user to the web page to fill a form. The link also showed list of required documents and the fee.
“This time, we couldn’t implement digital payment due to paucity of time,” Shivashankara said. “Once the application is filed, the applicant just has to visit the CMC or TMC, submit a signed bond and pay the fee. The physical copy of the licence along with a printed QR code for verification is issued in 15 minutes.”
Baba said the single-window system made the process faster and transparent. “It saved people’s time, reduced travel costs and ensured smoother service.”
Published 08 September 2024, 19:17 IST