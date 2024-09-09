QR codes to apply for pandal licences: Novel attempt during Ganesha Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: To ease the registration process for setting up pandals, the Bengaluru Rural district administration implemented a QR-code system ahead of the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations on Saturday.

The initiative was decided during a meeting on Aug 30 led by Dr Shivashankara N, Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru Rural) and C K Baba, Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural), who floated the idea.

According to Baba, the QR-based registration for seeking permission to instal Ganesha pandals was implemented in Devanahalli, Hoskote, Nelamangala and Doddaballapur City Municipal Councils (CMCs) and Vijayapura Town Municipal Council (TMC). The initiative was informed to the public a week before the festival during peace meetings.