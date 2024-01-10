Quality control necessary for country to compete with the world: Karnataka HC

Calling it a necessary step for quality control, the HC in its judgement said, "If the quality emerges right from the word go, till the finished product, under the 'Make in India' programme, it is only then that the country would be able to compete with others. A step towards that will not be interfered with by this Court except, that if the step towards that, depicts palpable and demonstrable arbitrariness, which is neither pleaded nor present."

The All India HDPE/PP Woven Fabric Manufacturers' Association had filed the petition before the HC which was heard by Justice M Nagaprasanna.