Queer persons learn to tango at this studio

The tango dance community in Bengaluru is growing and now there are classes exclusively for queer persons.
Called Bangalore Queer Tango (BQT), the classes began in April 2023. The classes are held at a rooftop studio in Indiranagar on weekends.
Tango is a partner and social dance that is said to have originated in Argentina and Uruguay.
It all started when a queer person approached their tango instructor to organise a trial session for the members of an LBT (lesbian, bisexual, transgender) group. About 13 people showed up for the trial class.
The word spread and now the class sees a turnout of 10 to 15 people every session.
Neelima, an illustrator, has been returning for lessons since the trial class. She said, “Most of us showed up out of curiosity. It was a different kind of queer community activity. There is enough happening in the political space and in the party space (for us) but nothing in the cultural space. We even have a running group, a cricket group and a trekking group but nothing for a non-sporty activity like dance.”
Metrolife met the BQT group ahead of a class in December. Some admittedly had two left feet. One was a newcomer.
There were also participants with prior training in Bharatanatyam and salsa. But most had come over for a ‘queer activity’. Dance was an afterthought, as one put it.
Their instructor Sheeba joined the conversation a little later.
As she is not from the queer community, she admitted she had to watch her vocabulary — the use of appropriate gender terms — in the first few classes but now she has gotten better at it, she said.
Commenting on the camaraderie in the group, Sheeba remarked, “(Through tango), they have found themselves. They have found a group (to hang out with).” After the class, the students often go out for coffee, drinks, dinner or sleepovers.
Through the queer-only dance class, the students have also found the freedom to express themselves.
In partner dances like tango, the practice is for men to lead and women to follow.
“In mainstream spaces, whether in a class or dance social, I am expected to follow because I am a woman. But I actually prefer to lead and I get to do that here,” says Ujjvala, who works in urban policy.
Sheeba lets the students decide which role they want to try. “Eventually, they will have to learn both (the roles),” she says, smiling at her students.
Fee Rs 300 per class. To join, contact @bangalorequeertango on Instagram.