Quick tips to save water at home

Despite the advent of summer, Manisha Jaykumar (name changed), a resident of Kanakapura Road, has cut down from three showers to one a day.
Whitefield resident Akasha Mahadev collects water used to bathe and clean utensils in a large drum. She uses the recycled water to wash her scooter.
Concerned citizens are coming up with innovative and practical solutions to the water crisis.
Reducing consumption is one way to deal with the problem, says Ganesh Shanbhag, a water conservation expert.
“Instal aerators on taps and shower heads. They cost under Rs 100 and help reduce water flow. For example: if 12 litres are dispersed per minute, they bring it down to two or three litres,” he says.
Many homes have needlessly installed RO (reverse osmosis) systems for drinking water, he says.
“Cauvery water doesn’t require RO treatment. In this system, to receive 1 litre of potable water, three to four litres are used. Buy a TDS (total dissolved solids) meter. It is a handheld device that helps check raw water quality. If the reading is 250 or less, an RO system is not needed,” he says.
RO-discarded water should be used to clean utensils and floors, and to water the plants. Grey water (water that has already been used in washing machines, kitchen sinks and bathroom sinks) can be used for gardening, flushing toilets and car washing, he points out. “Filtering systems can remove detergents and oils from the grey water and make it usable,” he says. Water used to soak pulses in the kitchen should also be reused in the gardens, he adds.
Installing water level controllers for overhead tanks prevents them from overflowing, he adds.
‘Reuse and reduce’
On an average, Indians consume 135 litres per person per day, says Vikas Brahmavar, urban water expert and water recycling activist.
“About 45 litres go into toilet flushing, and 12 to 13 litres into gardening. Instead of just looking at how to save water, finding ways to reuse it is the way to go,” he says.
Metered water supply in apartments and flats, not to penalise users but to create awareness about their consumption, could also help, says Vikas, director of Boson Whitewater, a water purification company. He also recommends fixing leaky taps and keeping tabs on major fluctuations in water use.
Sandeep Anirudhan, founder of citizen groups Namma Whitefield, and Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, says it is best not to use running water for anything “as this increases consumption”.
“Clean vessels in three buckets of water in a series — use the first for soaking, the second for a first rinse, and the third for a final rinse,” he explains.
Using a bucket of water to bathe instead of using a shower is another way to reduce water use.
“Apart from saving and reusing water, citizens also need to recharge the groundwater. Every building should instal a rainwater harvesting system,” he says.
A parallel piping system connected to the sewage treatment plant (STP) should also ideally be installed at apartment complexes as such water can be used in toilets and gardening.
SNAPSHOT
* Fix aerators to taps
* Cut down on showering
* Use a bucket and mug to bathe
* Use running water sparingly
* Clean utensils in buckets
* Recycle washing machine water
* Use soaking water for gardening