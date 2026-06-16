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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

R Ashoka urges Bengaluru citizens to write to President, PM, governor on trash 'scam'

Ashoka said: 'This will be a burden on the people of Bengaluru. Thus, the people should conduct a letter campaign.'
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:12 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:12 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnataka PoliticsR Ashoka

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