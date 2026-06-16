R Ashoka urges Bengaluru citizens to write to President, PM, governor on trash 'scam'

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> on Monday urged the residents of Bengaluru to write to the Governor and the President about the alleged scam concerning garbage disposal in the city.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters during a press meet, Ashoka said: “This will be a burden on the people of Bengaluru. Thus, the people should conduct a letter campaign. All organisations, apartments, senior citizens and students should write to the President and the Prime Minister. They should protect the future of the city.”</p>.R Ashoka slams CM D K Shivakumar; calls him 'mafia commission agent'.<p>The Opposition leader noted that he had written to the high-level committee and urged them to prepare a report honestly. </p>.<p>“Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has himself done everything and got caught. I am working as the people’s agent. I am ready to urge them to hand it over to the CBI tomorrow itself. However, the government needs to second it. Shivakumar has given tenders for 60 years. This is not a question of caste. Whether Shivakumar continues as CM or not, I don’t gain or lose anything...”</p>