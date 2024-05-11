Racing against monsoon: BWSSB eyes completion of 2,000 recharge wells for rainwater

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has fixed a target to dig 2,000 recharge pits in the city to ensure monsoon rains are utilised to improve groundwater, and to replenish dried up lakes and borewells.

The water board has already dug up nearly 1,000 recharge wells, deploying eight to 10 labourers across 16 divisions to dig up recharge wells, an executive engineer said.

“We have done rigorous work at the divisional level on digging recharge wells in the past month. So far, we have completed digging about 986 recharge wells,” the executive engineer revealed.