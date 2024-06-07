Rahul Gandhi defamation case: All you need to know about today's hearing

What is the case about?

The defamation case, lodged by the state BJP unit, pertains to the Congress' 'PayCM' campaign ahead of the Karnataka polls last year, wherein the grand old party released 'rate cards' of bribes required to land government jobs under the erstwhile Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state. Rahul had retweeted some of these posts.

The BJP complaint, lodged in June 2023, alleged that by releasing these ads, the Congress had made false and irresponsible claims.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar were also named as parties to the lawsuit.

What happened in previous hearings?

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were granted bail by the special court on June 1 after they appeared before it and appealed for exemptions from personal appearances.

Rahul, however, skipped the June 1 hearing—his second no-show in the case—prompting judge K N Shivakumar to fix June 7 as the date for a personal appearance, without fail.