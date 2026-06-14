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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Rahul Gandhi 'undermining' achievements of India, its people: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Referring to the West Asia crisis, Sitharaman said the Prime Minister ensured that there was no disruption in fuel supply.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsBengaluruRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNirmala SitharamanNarendra Modi

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