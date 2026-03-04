Menu
Railway bridge work: Jnanabharathi road to shut for 42 hours from today

The traffic police will restrict vehicular movement on Jnanabharathi Main Road from 6 pm on Wednesday to noon on Friday to facilitate the replacement of steel girders on the railway bridge.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 03:02 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 03:02 IST
