Railway bridge work: Jnanabharathi road to shut for 42 hours from today

<p>Bengaluru: Commuters heading towards Bangalore University (BU) from Mysuru Road should brace for diversions this week. </p>.<p>The traffic police will restrict vehicular movement on Jnanabharathi Main Road from 6 pm on Wednesday to noon on Friday to facilitate the replacement of steel girders on the railway bridge. </p>.<p>As per the traffic police, the 42-hour block is essential for public safety during the infrastructure upgrade. </p>.<p><span class="bold">Alternate routes</span></p>.<p><span class="bold">To BU/Ullal:</span> From Mysuru Road, take a right at Jairamdas Junction, proceed via Muthurayanagar-Govt Press Road, and turn right near BPEd Ground. </p><p><span class="bold">To Mysuru Road:</span> From Ullal or Mariyappanapalya, vehicle users must divert at the BU Head Office Circle, proceeding via Nagarabhavi Main Road to reach the Outer Ring Road. </p>.<p>The traffic police have advised students and residents to plan for delays on the redirected routes. </p>