Railway police to start help desks at major railway stations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Railway Police will soon open help desks at major railway stations in Bengaluru to facilitate passengers with queries and complaints.
The reception desks would be operational in Yeshwantpur, Majestic and Baiyappanahalli railway stations from Monday on a trial basis. The passengers can approach the person at the helpdesk with their queries and complaints.
Dr S D Sharanappa, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Railways, told DH that the initiative also aims at providing more visibility of police force on platforms and help commuters in addressing queries on thieves and suspicious activities.
Dr Sowmyalatha S K told DH that the plan was in the pipeline and based on the reviews during trial basis the initiative will be extended to other major stations in the state.
Problem persists
Despite initiatives, the problems might continue to rise and burden the railway cops more as the core issue is the sanctioned number of staff for the state, according to the Railway officials who spoke to DH. The sanctioned number of manpower to the Railway department is 900, among which 840 are filled. The state has about 380 Railway stations and 18 police stations cover all of those.
A senior Railway official said: “Even if we depute one staff for every platform, it is impossible to cover all the platforms in the state. Apart from platform works, the Railway police are deputed for station patrolling and police station paper works. A balance has to be maintained which is very difficult with the sanctioned manpower.”