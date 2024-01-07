Railway police to start help desks at major railway stations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Railway Police will soon open help desks at major railway stations in Bengaluru to facilitate passengers with queries and complaints.

The reception desks would be operational in Yeshwantpur, Majestic and Baiyappanahalli railway stations from Monday on a trial basis. The passengers can approach the person at the helpdesk with their queries and complaints.

Dr S D Sharanappa, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Railways, told DH that the initiative also aims at providing more visibility of police force on platforms and help commuters in addressing queries on thieves and suspicious activities.