<p>Bengaluru: The railways will cancel or partially cancel the following trains: </p>.<p>Trains 16239/16240 Chikkamagaluru–Yeshwantpur–Chikkamagaluru Daily Express and 12614 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru Express will be cancelled on April 15. </p>.<p>Train number 66550 KSR Bengaluru–Jolarpettai MEMU will be partially cancelled between Somanayakkanpatti and Jolarpettai on April 21 and 28. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Train number 66549 Jolarpettai–KSR Bengaluru MEMU will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Somanayakkanpatti on April 21 and 28. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Train number 20652 Talguppa–KSR Bengaluru Daily Express will terminate at Arsikere on April 15. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Train number 12725 KSR Bengaluru–Dharwad Siddaganga Daily Express will originate from Arsikere instead of KSR Bengaluru at its scheduled departure time on April 15. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Train number 12726 Dharwad–KSR Bengaluru Siddaganga Daily Express will terminate at Arsikere on April 15. </p>