Railways to redevelop K R Puram, Whitefield, Kengeri & Malleswaram stations in Bengaluru

At the KR Puram station, located in eastern Bengaluru, the works include the improvement of elevation and facade covering 640.33 square metres, a low-height, 12-metre foot overbridge with lifts, a third entry building covering 433.66 sqm, a 1,26,401-sqm circulating area and waiting hall, the extension of the platform shelter over 2,757.29 sqm, construction of a 4,000 sqm multi-level parking lot, two additional parking areas for 372 two-wheelers and 126 cars, a 110 sqm VIP lounge, six escalators and lifts, LED platform name boards, LED signage, facade lighting, coach and train indication boards, PA and other information systems, and disabled-friendly parking (four cars and six two-wheelers), low-height water pedestals, and toilets.