Railways to redevelop K R Puram, Whitefield, Kengeri & Malleswaram stations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four train stations in the city, including KR Puram, are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, according to the South Western Railway (SWR).
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Yogesh Mohan said 15 stations in the division had been identified for redevelopment under the scheme whose "ultimate goal is to transform these stations into vibrant city centres in the long term".
KR Puram (Rs 21.1 cr), Kengeri (Rs 21 cr), Malleswaram (Rs 20 cr) and Whitefield (Rs 23.3 cr) are the four railway stations in the city under the scheme. The other stations being redeveloped in the Bengaluru railway division are Bangarpet (Rs 21.5 cr), Channapatna (Rs 20.9 cr), Dharmapuri (Rs 25.4 cr), Doddaballapur (Rs 21.3 cr), Hindupur (Rs 23.9 cr), Hosur (Rs 22.3 cr), Kuppam (Rs 17.6 cr), Malur (Rs 20.4 cr), Mandya (Rs 20.1 cr), Ramanagara (Rs 21 cr) and Tumakuru (Rs 21.1 cr), he added.
At the KR Puram station, located in eastern Bengaluru, the works include the improvement of elevation and facade covering 640.33 square metres, a low-height, 12-metre foot overbridge with lifts, a third entry building covering 433.66 sqm, a 1,26,401-sqm circulating area and waiting hall, the extension of the platform shelter over 2,757.29 sqm, construction of a 4,000 sqm multi-level parking lot, two additional parking areas for 372 two-wheelers and 126 cars, a 110 sqm VIP lounge, six escalators and lifts, LED platform name boards, LED signage, facade lighting, coach and train indication boards, PA and other information systems, and disabled-friendly parking (four cars and six two-wheelers), low-height water pedestals, and toilets.
The Bengaluru divisional has completed/undertaken the following works:
* Road underbridge at Level Crossing 54, near Kolur Gate between Channapatna and Settihalli in the Bengaluru-Mandya section.
* Road underbridge at Level Crossing 97 at Chinnakottapalli between Makkajipalli and Nagasamudram in the Yelahanka-Dharmavaram section.
* Road overbridge on Mosque Road (Fraser Town) near the Bengaluru East station.
The construction of the road overbridge at level crossing number 166 will start soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for or inaugurate the redevelopment of 15 stations and four railway bridges via video link on February 26. The total cost of these projects is Rs 372.13 crore, Mohan said.
(Published 24 February 2024, 00:06 IST)