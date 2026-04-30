Rain forecast: Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory for commuters, says 'plan journey ahead, reduce speed'

<p>Amid intense pre-monsoon rain in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-records-wettest-april-day-as-powerful-hailstorm-hits-city-3985670">Bengaluru</a>, the city traffic police have released an advisory urging the public to practice caution on the streets. In the official notification, commuters have been advised to drive at optimum speed, be vigilant at junctions, flyovers and underpasses and strictly adhere to instructions issued by traffic personnel on duty. </p><p>Following are the instructions mentioned in the advisory:</p><p>1. Plan your journey in advance and allow additional travel time.</p><p>2. Reduce speed and maintain safe distance from other vehicles.</p><p>3. Avoid sudden braking on wet surfaces.</p><p>4. Avoid routes with waterlogging where possible. Hidden potholes and damaged surfaces pose safety risks.</p><p>5. Switch on headlights during low visibility and be vigilant at junctions, flyovers, and underpasses.</p><p>6. Adhere to diversion signs and instructions issued by traffic personnel on duty.</p>.Heavy rain cripples traffic in Bengaluru; airport routes hit too.<p>Bengaluru, on Wednesday, experienced 110 mm of rainfall along with hailstorm, breaking the long-standing record for the wettest April day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.</p><p>The IMD had predicted scattered hailstorms for South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on April 30. Besides, rain or thundershowers are likely in the afternoon or evening in the city on May 1. </p>