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Rain forecast: Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory for commuters, says 'plan journey ahead, reduce speed'

Bengaluru, on Wednesday, experienced 110 mm of rainfall along with hail, breaking the long-standing record for the wettest April day.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaIndia Meteorological Departmentrain

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