Rain problems persist in Bengaluru's ORR despite targeted interventions

<p>Bengaluru: Despite deploying 2,200 personnel on the ground and making targeted interventions in chronic bottlenecks, inadequate civic infrastructure is proving to be a steeper challenge for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Traffic Police (BTP).</p>.<p>For instance, the downpour earlier this week still turned the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into a virtual waterway, bringing traffic to a near halt from KR Puram to Silk Board and exposing the severe limitations of the BTP’s strategy.</p>.<p>The police force had mapped 137 waterlogging hotspots and pressed heavy machinery into service for rapid water clearance.</p>.Bengaluru residents remember trees lost to rains.<p>Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the BTP marked vulnerable locations with civic agencies, prioritising chronic bottlenecks in Mahadevapura Zone, including Bellandur, Marathahalli Junction, Mahadevapura, Kadubeesanahalli and parts of HSR Layout.</p>.<p>Authorities immediately alerted the GBA, Bescom and BWSSB whenever blockages or flooding were reported.</p>.<p>To speed up the clearance of fallen trees and stranded vehicles, traffic police have stationed tree-cutting machinery, JCBs and tow trucks at key corridors, including Nayandahalli Junction, Goraguntepalya, Dairy Circle, Silk Board Junction, and Sindhoor Choultry Junction.</p>.<p>Reddy said personnel would place barricades and divert vehicle users along pre-planned alternative routes whenever underpasses flood.</p>.<p>To manage heavier evening traffic during downpours, the traffic police have deployed more than 2,200 personnel, home guards and traffic wardens equipped with raincoats and reflective jackets.</p>.'Could have walked home faster’: Man’s three-hour Bengaluru's ORR traffic nightmare goes viral.<p>Despite these measures, the ORR flooded, choking stretches around Bellandur, Panathur, Varthur and Marathahalli.</p>.<p>The rain stranded officegoers, cab and auto passengers for hours. Commuters said a two-kilometre ride took several hours.</p>.<p>Traffic personnel blamed the congestion on narrowed carriageways around drain-widening works and the stormwater drainage network overflowing within minutes.</p>.<p>"During heavy rain, the existing stormwater network overflows almost instantly. Despite our personnel working past midnight to divert vehicles, the volume of peak-hour traffic did not reduce until the floodwater receded,” a traffic policeman said.</p>.<p>Commuters said ongoing construction had reduced parts of the corridor to a single muddy lane, worsening congestion.</p>.<p>"The new double decker flyover was supposed to relieve Silk Board Junction, but now it has shifted the gridlock to Marathahalli and Bellandur. The ongoing drain expansion work has reduced the usable road into a single, muddy lane. Evening downpour turns the entire corridor into a stagnant pool, leaving us stuck in our cars,” said Rohan S, a daily commuter.</p>.<p>Residents also complained about recurring maintenance problems.</p>.<p>"Every time a heavy bus moves through the flooded stretch, it creates a wave that pushes the dirty, black drain water to the footpaths,” Rohan added.</p>.<p>“Authorities come and dig up the shoulder drains every summer, leaving the silt right on the edge of the pavement and the first rain washes it right back inside.”</p>