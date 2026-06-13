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Rain problems persist in Bengaluru's ORR despite targeted interventions

The police force had mapped 137 waterlogging hotspots and pressed heavy machinery into service for rapid water clearance.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 20:28 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsmonsoonOuter Ring Road

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