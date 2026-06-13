Rainfall recorded in several core areas in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Light to moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, lashed several core areas of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Friday evening as the southwest monsoon intensified over the city.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru City observatory recorded 4.2 mm of rainfall by 8.30 pm, taking the total rainfall for the month to 21.1 mm.</p>.<p>The HAL Airport observatory reported cumulonimbus cloud formation, which typically produces thundershowers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the station has recorded 42 mm of rainfall so far this June.</p>.Bengaluru residents remember trees lost to rains.<p>The city observatory’s average rainfall for June is 110.3 mm, while the HAL Airport’s average stands at 101.8 mm.</p>.<p>The maximum temperature in the city was 29.6°C, 0.3°C above normal, while the minimum was 21.7°C, 0.9°C above normal.</p>.<p>At the HAL Airport, the maximum temperature was 29.7°C, which is normal for the station, and the minimum was 20.4°C, 0.3°C above normal.</p>.<p>The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain for both Bengaluru City and the HAL Airport on Saturday, with temperatures expected to hover around 30°C and 21°C, respectively.</p>