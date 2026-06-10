Rainwater harvesting demand surges as monsoon nears  

<p>Bengaluru: Public interest in rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems has grown sharply over the past few years, with enquiries rising ahead of the monsoon, officials and service providers said.</p>.<p>From going months without enquiries, well diggers and RWH installers now receive at least two to three orders a month.</p>.<p>"Awareness has definitely increased over the last few years. Earlier, only new houses would install such systems because of the rules. But now, even older houses are showing interest in installing such systems," said Kempanna, a professional well digger.</p>.<p>Enquiries have risen further over the past two months.</p>.Bengaluru: Three die while cleaning rainwater harvesting pit.<p>"I have completed at least three such projects every month in the past year. While demand for digging wells is lower due to space constraints, many are interested in getting RWH systems and recharge pits," said Raghupathi C, an RWH installer and professional well digger.</p>.<p>With groundwater levels declining, many households face dry borewells every summer, increasing dependence on Cauvery water and driving interest in rainwater harvesting.</p>.<p>Under the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) rules, houses built on plots larger than 2,400 sqft must have an RWH system, while all new constructions are required to include one.</p>.<p>Many households, however, continue to pay penalties instead of installing the systems, citing space constraints and other reasons. The BWSSB collects nearly Rs 3 crore a month through such penalties.</p>.<p>The BWSSB is assisting households with installations and recently announced a scheme to help penalty-paying households install RWH systems.</p>.<p>"Many of them have said space is a problem. But with new technology, RWH systems can be installed even in small spaces. So, we formulated the initiative where we will help the households paying the penalty install the RWH system and collect the cost in instalments, which will almost equal the monthly penalty,” a senior BWSSB official said.</p>.<p>Installation costs start at Rs 5,000 for smaller plots and can go up to Rs 10,000 for plots measuring 2,400 sqft.</p>