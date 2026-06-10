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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Rainwater harvesting demand surges as monsoon nears  

From going months without enquiries, well diggers and RWH installers now receive at least two to three orders a month.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:54 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:54 IST
monsoonRainwater harvesting

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