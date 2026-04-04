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Rajasthan man found hanging from tree in Cubbon Park

A case of unnatural death has been registered. No suicide note was found, and the reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:43 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:43 IST
India NewsRajasthanSuicidebengaluru crimehangingfound dead

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