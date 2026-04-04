<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a> was found hanging from a tree inside Cubbon Park on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Suresh, worked at a mobile phone shop on SP Road.</p>.<p>His body was discovered by security guards who arrived for morning duty, following which they alerted Cubbon Park police, an officer said.</p>.Man found dead in Central Bengaluru; suicide suspected.<p>Police personnel went to the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection, and shifted the body for postmortem.</p>.<p>A case of unnatural death has been registered. No suicide note was found, and the reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.</p>.<p>His family members have been informed and are expected to arrive from Rajasthan. Suresh is survived by his wife and two children.</p>.<p>Further investigation will be carried out based on their statements, the officer added.</p>