<p>Bengaluru: Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly burgling diamond and gold jewellery worth about Rs 3 crore from a house in north Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The accused, Velaram Meena alias Sunil, a resident of Salumbar district in Rajasthan, allegedly broke into a house in Judicial Layout in Yelahanka through the terrace door on February 15 and stole diamond and gold jewellery.</p>.<p>The house had been rented by a couple. While the husband works in the US, the wife stays in Bengaluru and visits him every six months.</p>.<p>The couple's nephew filed a police complaint.</p>.<p>During the investigation, police traced Meena to his village under the Gingla police station limits in Rajasthan. He was detained there and brought to Bengaluru on a transit warrant.</p>.<p>"During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing diamond and gold jewellery in this case. He also revealed that the stolen jewellery had been kept at his residence," police said in a statement.</p>.<p>Police recovered about 1.833 kg of diamond and gold jewellery from his possession. A Bengaluru court has remanded him in judicial custody.</p>.<p>Meena works as a tile worker, police said.</p>