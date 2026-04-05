<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old man was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Belagere, near Varthur in east <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, around midnight on Friday.</p>.<p>Police identified the deceased as Dala Ram, a native of Rajasthan’s Pali district.</p>.<p>According to a senior police officer associated with the investigation, Ram was attacked with lethal weapons by a group of assailants who arrived in two cars and fled immediately after the incident.</p>.Auto driver found murdered in Bengaluru.<p>Members of the public later found his body lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that Ram had arrived in Bengaluru a week ago and was staying with a relative in Belagere.</p>.<p>“His family had an ongoing dispute with relatives following a fight during a village festival over a financial issue. We are treating this as a probable motive for the murder,” the officer said.</p>.<p>Varthur police have registered a case of murder and formed a special team to trace the assailants.</p>