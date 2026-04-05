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Rajasthan man hacked to death in Bengaluru's Varthur

According to a senior police officer associated with the investigation, the deceased was attacked with lethal weapons by a group of assailants.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 20:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeRajasthanhacked to death

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