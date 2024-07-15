Rajinikanth relishes pudi idli, filter coffee from Bengaluru's beloved Rameshwaram Cafe at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

After their extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant at a star-studded event on Friday.

Adhering to the 'big fat Indian wedding' concept where food is the actual star of the show, the Ambani family had planned a wide range of global cuisines for the pre-wedding and wedding events.

One among the several caterers at the wedding was Bengaluru's very own 'The Rameshwaram Cafe'.

While all the guests certainly enjoyed the wedding and its food, superstar Rajinikanth along with his family feasted on the south Indian cuisine supplied by the popular Bengaluru cafe.

Rajinikanth and his family including his wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and his son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi, and his grandkid attended the wedding.