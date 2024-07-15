Rajinikanth relishes pudi idli, filter coffee from Bengaluru's beloved Rameshwaram Cafe at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

After their extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant at a star-studded event on Friday.
Adhering to the 'big fat Indian wedding' concept where food is the actual star of the show, the Ambani family had planned a wide range of global cuisines for the pre-wedding and wedding events.
One among the several caterers at the wedding was Bengaluru's very own 'The Rameshwaram Cafe'.
While all the guests certainly enjoyed the wedding and its food, superstar Rajinikanth along with his family feasted on the south Indian cuisine supplied by the popular Bengaluru cafe.
Rajinikanth and his family including his wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and his son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi, and his grandkid attended the wedding.
"All the delegates thoroughly enjoyed our South Indian dishes. Our superstar Rajinikanth enjoyed with his family," Co-founder of the restaurant chain Raghavendra Rao told the Hindustan Times.
Rao shared that Rajinikanth and his family tried their lip-smacking dishes - rasam vada, pudli idli, pudi dosa and filter coffee.
The Rameshwaram Cafe had also catered for Anant and Radhika's mehendi ceremony at Antilia on July 8, as well as the couple's pre-wedding celebrations at the Celebrity Ascent Cruise.
Meanwhile, Chinita Real Mexican Food, a Mexican restaurant in Bengaluru also served food at one of the Ambani wedding events held at Antilia.
The restaurant wrote, "CHINITA catered one of the Ambani wedding events at the Antilia and it was definitely an experience of a lifetime!"
Global celebrities, business tycoons, cricketers, filmstars and politicians of all hues attended the wedding at Ambani-family-owned Jio World Centre at Mumbai's BKC on Friday and a 'blessing ceremony' for friends and family members titled 'Shubh Ashirwad' on the following day.
Mukesh Ambani, 67, is at present the world's 11th richest man with a net worth of $119 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. He spent the last two decades in transforming Reliance Industries, founded by his father in 1966 as a stodgy oil and petrochemicals giant, into a global empire spanning telecoms, retail, financial services, cricket and luxury fashion.
Anant Ambani is the youngest of his three children, all of whom are on the board of Reliance Industries.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 15 July 2024, 06:35 IST