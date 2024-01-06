Ram mandir fever heats up: 'Bhaktas' visit homes in south Bengaluru; urge residents to pray

Saffron-clad individuals claiming to be 'Ram Bhakts' are going door-to-door in south Bengaluru distributing akshathe (turmeric-laced rice grains) along with an invitation card printed in Kannada, ahead of the Ram temple consecration on January 22.
A resident, who did not wish to be named, told DH "A small group of men and women calling selves as Shri Rama Bhaktas offered sacred Akshathe in a small paper pack along with the photo of Lord Rama and Ayodhya temple."
The individual added, "They me asked to perform pooja at home, light a lamp, and pray for the welfare of the country. They also invited us to attend a special Rama pooja ceremony at the local Hanuman temple on January 22 morning. The people who visited the home were locals of our neighbourhood."
Malls and shopping complexes have also been asked to install a replica of the Ram temple by members of the BJP Yuva Morcha. The group, which has thus far approached the Garuda, Orion, and Mantri malls is also distributing Mantrakshathe (sacred rice) with pamphlets containing details of the inauguration ceremony.
While the BJYM claimed that they were not coercing anyone, and this was just a request, Anil Shetty, a worker for the morcha, shared that they had put out the word to 'all Hindu volunteers' to visit nearby malls and 'urge them' to implement this plan.
Notably, the drive to distribute akshat among 5 crore households across India was launched from Ayodhya on the first day of the new year and will continue till January 15.
General secretary of Ram temple trust Champat Rai led the charge there aided by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers.
The News Minute also reported a VHP spokesperson affirming, "the invitations, along with akshate and a set of instructions are being distributed nationwide," when asked about the drive in Bengaluru.