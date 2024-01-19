Ram temple event spikes demand for priests on Jan 22 in Bengaluru

Manoj Kulkarni’s team of 15 priests will conduct a puja for an apartment complex in Hebbal on January 22. “It will be held in a common area. We will read ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and the ‘Mahabharata’,” he shared. Additionally, they will travel across the city to perform griha pravesh and pujas related to Ram such as Ram tarak mantra havan and Ram naam bhajan. The clients are from both north and south India, Manoj told Metrolife.