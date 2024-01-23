Ram temple fervour: Bengaluru offices allow flexi-work scene

Bengaluru: Even as the Karnataka government refrained from declaring a public holiday on Monday ahead of the Ram Temple idol consecration in Ayodhya, companies in state capital Bengaluru took an accommodative position, allowing their employees the flexibility to work from home, observe a half day or leave earlier than usual.
“It was more of a welcoming ambience with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ greetings and live screening of the ceremony at certain campuses,” a senior executive of a Bengaluru-headquartered human resource services company said. The official did not wish to be named.
“In our own organisation, there were many employees who were participating in some cultural events in the evening and afternoon, so they left early to accommodate that,” the official added.
Another Bengaluru-based employee of a public relations agency confirmed that all the employees of the firm were working from home on Monday. Others celebrated a lighter workflow.
This presents a contrasting picture to cities up north such as Noida or Mumbai in the west. While the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh governments declared a public holiday on January 22, offices in Delhi were ordered to observe a half day closure ahead of the grand event. Additionally, the Union Government last week announced a half day for central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments across India to enable workers to participate in the celebrations.
The stock markets also remained shut in keeping with the public holiday in Maharashtra.
The lack of traffic and congestion on Bengaluru roads and the uncrowded metro trains bore witness to the fact it was not business as usual on Monday.