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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Ramakrishna Math in Basavanagudi to host week-long multi-lingual ‘Bhajana Saptaaha’

The programme will be held daily from 5 pm to 6.30 pm at the Swami Vivekananda Centenary Auditorium on the Math premises.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 20:45 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 20:45 IST
India NewsBengaluruBasavanagudi

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