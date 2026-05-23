Ramakrishna Math in Basavanagudi to host week-long multi-lingual ‘Bhajana Saptaaha’

<p>Bengaluru: Ramakrishna Math in Basavanagudi is organising a week-long devotional music festival titled ‘Bhajana Saptaaha’, from May 25 to 31.</p>.<p>The event will feature devotional bhajans in several languages, performed by renowned artistes.</p>.<p>The programme will be held daily from 5 pm to 6.30 pm at the Swami Vivekananda Centenary Auditorium on the Math premises.</p>.Annual Ramanavami music festival opens on March 27.<p><strong>Schedule:</strong></p>.<p><strong>May 25:</strong> ‘Sanskrit-Stotra Bhajans’ by Vidwan Sri Ramani Shankar</p>.<p><strong>May 26:</strong> ‘Vachanas of Shiva Sharanas’ by Sri Shanmugaiah</p>.<p><strong>May 27:</strong> ‘Keertanas of Sri Annamacharya and Bhadrachala Ramadas’ by Ragini Sanath and Pavani Bharadwaj</p>.<p><strong>May 28:</strong> ‘Abhanga Vani’ by Prakash and Prasad Sapre</p>.<p><strong>May 29:</strong> ‘Hindi Bhajans’ by Dattatreya Velankar</p>.<p><strong>May 30:</strong> ‘Keertanas of Dasas’ by Sri Sanjaya Kini</p>.<p><strong>May 31:</strong> ‘Bengali Bhajans’ by Swami Divyavratanandaji Maharaj</p>