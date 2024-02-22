Ramasandra blaze: Teenager dies, death toll rises to four

A devastating fire had swept through a newly opened scrap warehouse on the city’s western outskirts on February 18, killing three and injuring six.
Fifteen-year-old Sajid Khan was the latest victim in the accident. He had suffered 32 per cent burns. His 10-year-old cousin Rehan remains critical, with 62 per cent burns.
Four other victims — Afroz and Irfan Pasha, both aged 28; Allah Baksh, 32; and Nayaz — continue to receive treatment at Victoria Hospital.
Syed Saleem, the 30-year-old owner of the warehouse, was inside the shed with 32-year-old Mehboob Pasha and 14-year-old Arbaz when the fire tore through the shed. All three were charred to death as they could not get out in time.
An investigating officer told DH that Afroz was Rehan’s father and Sajid was related to them. Police investigations confirmed that at least 25 cartons of deodorants and air freshener cans were stored inside the shed at the time of the blast.
“The workers were unaware of the alcohol content inside the cans and were crushing them with stones to retrieve the metal, which they were planning to move to a different unit. The alcohol had accumulated all over the floor, aiding the rapid spread of the fire, which sparked accidentally during the crushing of a can,” the officer said.
Police probe also revealed that Saleem had rented the shed from Vittal, who belongs to the neighbourhood.
The shed had been set up nearly 15 days ago when the cartons were shifted. The officer said the police are yet to determine if Saleem had a business partner.
For now, the Kumbalgodu police have filed a case against the landowner Vittal and Saleem, who ran the unit.
An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, 427 (mischief, and thereby causing damage to the amount of 50 rupees or upward) and the Copyright Act.
