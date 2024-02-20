Ramasandra fire: Crushing of cans with inflammable residues led to blaze, finds probe   

Bengaluru: Crushing of deodorant and air freshener aerosol cans sparked the massive blaze that killed three people, including a 14-year-old boy, at a makeshift scrap shed at Ramasandra, off Mysuru Road, on Sunday evening, a preliminary probe revealed.
A 10-year-old boy, among the five injured, has suffered severe burns and remains in a critical condition. The incident took place in a 12 feetx27 feet shed constructed on a 33 feetx27 feet plot within a residential layout, made of hollow blocks and tin sheets.
A police investigator involved in the case said the deceased — Saleem (30), who rented and operated the unit, Mehboob Pasha (32), and Arbaz (14) — were inside the shed when the fire broke out. The trio was charred beyond recognition, with authorities mistaking Mehboob for a woman due to his long hair.
A preliminary probe by the police and the fire departments suggested that the victims were crushing empty and expired cans with stones to salvage scrap metal.
In the process, they might have unintentionally ignited residual, highly flammable substances like ethyl alcohol and propylene glycol. Investigators also suspect the presence of other flammable materials exacerbated the blaze, although a forensic report is awaited to confirm this.
A senior fire officer said the deceased were trapped inside the 5x5 room where the cans were stored and processed when the fire engulfed the shed. The intensity of the flames caused the metal roof and hollow brick walls to collapse, burying them under the burning debris.
The five injured — Sajid Pasha, 15, Rehan, 10, Afroz, 28, Irfan Pasha, 28, and Allah Baksh, 32 — were outside the room but inside the shed. They suffered burns as the blaze engulfed the structure.
Investigators said the three minors were not directly involved in the scrap work, but were present because they were either known to the victims or related to them.
Rehan sustained the most burn injuries at 62%, followed by Irfan, Afroz and Sajid at 25-30% and Allah Baksh 7%. They were moved to the Victoria Hospital.
“The patient with 62% burn injuries is critical and survival is difficult,” a well-placed hospital source told DH. “We have to wait and watch how those who sustained 25-30% burns recover. The patient with 7% burns is safe.”
Rescue efforts
An eyewitness living across the shed said the fire broke out between 4.45 pm and 5 pm, while the fire department were alerted at 5.17 pm.
Two fire engines were deployed from the Nagarbhavi and Rajajinagar stations. “The blaze was contained within 10 minutes,” a senior fire officer told DH. “After ensuring that there was no chance of rekindling, we went in and found the three bodies inside the 5 feetx5 feet room.”
The blaze also partially burnt a goods autorickshaw, a two-wheeler and a car parked close by.
Plot owner booked
The jurisdictional Kumbalagodu police registered a case and named Vittal, the plot owner, and Saleem, the deceased renter, in the FIR. They were booked under IPC sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
“Vittal is at large,” an investigator said, adding that efforts are on to trace him.
Officials are also examining whether proper permissions were obtained for the scrapping activities, which commenced four days prior despite the plot being rented a month earlier.
Timeline
4.45-5 pm: Flame engulfs scrap unit.
5.17 pm: Fire department alerted.
5.17-7 pm: Firefighters douse flames. Rescue operations begin.