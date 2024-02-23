Ramasandra warehouse fire: 10-year-old dies; toll touches 5

A 10-year-old boy died from severe burns on Thursday, taking the death toll in the Ramasandra fire tragedy to five, officials said. Three of the victims were minors.
A devastating fire had swept through a newly opened scrap warehouse on the city’s western outskirts off Mysuru Road on February 18, killing three and injuring six.
Fifteen-year-old Sajid Pasha was the fourth victim, who succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
His 10-year-old cousin Rehan, who was critical with 62% burns, succumbed on Thursday.
Syed Saleem, the 30-year-old owner of the warehouse, was inside the shed along with 32-year-old Mehboob Pasha and 14-year-old Arbaz when the fire tore through the shed.
All three were charred to death as they could not get out in time.
The injured were Rehan and his father Afroz, Sajid, Irfan Pasha, Allah Baksh and Nayaz. Rehan and Sajid were cousins, a police officer investigating the case told DH.
A well-placed source from the Victoria Hospital’s burns ward said Afroz and Irfan had sustained between 25% and 30% burns, while Allah Baksh had 7 per cent burns.
Police investigations confirmed that at least 25 cartons of deodorants and air freshener cans were stored inside the shed at the time of the blast.
(Published 22 February 2024, 22:54 IST)