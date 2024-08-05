Rameshwaram blast: NIA brings suspects to cafe for spot inspection

Bengaluru: Officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday morning brought the two suspected terrorists in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to the crime scene in Brookefield for a spot inspection.
Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the suspected bomber, and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, the alleged mastermind of the blast on March 1 that injured 10, were brought to the popular eatery amid heightened security. Sources said that over 50 policemen were deployed in and around the area.
Shazib and Taahaa were arrested by the NIA from their hideout in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on April 12. The duo were staying under assumed identities, the probe agency had said.
Published 05 August 2024, 05:37 IST