Rameshwaram blast: NIA brings suspects to cafe for spot inspection

Bengaluru: Officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday morning brought the two suspected terrorists in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to the crime scene in Brookefield for a spot inspection.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the suspected bomber, and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, the alleged mastermind of the blast on March 1 that injured 10, were brought to the popular eatery amid heightened security. Sources said that over 50 policemen were deployed in and around the area.