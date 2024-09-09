Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Accused initially wanted to attack state BJP office in Bengaluru, says NIA

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday charged four men over the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

According the central agency, the accused targeted the popular restaurant after having failed to attack the state BJP office in Bengaluru on January 22, 2024, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The blast at the popular cafe in the Brookefield area occurred on March 1, injuring nine people and extensively damaging parts of the eatery.

Accompanied by investigating officers from the central agency, Special Public Prosecutor for the NIA, P Prasanna Kumar, filed the 1,700-page charge sheet before the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru.

A total of 429 witnesses were listed in the charge sheet.

Investigators identified the accused as Mussavir Hussain Shazib, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef. The four were charged under relevant sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. All four are currently in judicial custody.

After an initial probe by the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB), the NIA took over the investigation on March 3.