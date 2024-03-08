Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Jailed terror suspect from Ballari in NIA custody

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a jailed terror suspect into custody for questioning in connection with the bomb blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe, well-placed sources said on Thursday.

Officials obtained a body warrant from the NIA special court to arrest Minhaj alias Mohammed Sulaiman, 26, a cloth merchant from Ballari who was originally arrested on December 18, 2023.

The court has given the NIA Sulaiman’s custody until March 9.

Minhaj’s arrest came to light on the day Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that investigators probing the cafe blast found leads suggesting the suspected bomber had travelled on a bus towards Tumakuru and then changed his clothes.

He is suspected to have then taken a bus to Ballari.

“There are leads that the suspect travelled towards here in a bus,” Parameshwara told reporters in Tumakuru. “The investigators have checked the footage and found a few leads. They are verifying the trail from Tumakuru to Ballari.”