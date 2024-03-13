Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA detains one from Karnataka's Ballari

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained one person from Karnataka's Ballari in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

A person named Shabbir has been detained, and is currently being questioned, according to ANI.

It is, however, yet to be ascertained whether he is the same man captured on the CCTV.

The IED blast occurred on March 1 at the popular eatery in eastern Bengaluru’s Brookefield area, injuring 10 people, as per the police. Investigators found a 9v battery, a timer and a few nuts and bolts scattered around the crime scene.

