JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA detains one from Karnataka's Ballari

A person named Shabbir has been detained, and is currently being questioned, according to ANI.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 07:30 IST

Follow Us

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained one person from Karnataka's Ballari in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

A person named Shabbir has been detained, and is currently being questioned, according to ANI.

It is, however, yet to be ascertained whether he is the same man captured on the CCTV.

The IED blast occurred on March 1 at the popular eatery in eastern Bengaluru’s Brookefield area, injuring 10 people, as per the police. Investigators found a 9v battery, a timer and a few nuts and bolts scattered around the crime scene.

More details to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 March 2024, 07:30 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaNational Investigation Agency

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT