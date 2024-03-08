Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA releases new video of suspect, seeks public help in identifying bomber

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday released another video footage of a person, suspected to have placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, in a bus.

The agency has also sought help from the public to help them identify the suspect.

Posting the video footage on 'X', the NIA said it is seeking the cooperation of the public in identifying the suspect linked to the Rameswaram Cafe blast case. People can contact 080-29510900 or 8904241100. They could also email the information to info.blr.nia@gov.in and their identity will be kept secret.