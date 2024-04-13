Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Two key suspects brought to Bengaluru on remand

Bengaluru: The two key suspects arrested from West Bengal in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case were brought to Bengaluru on a transit remand, sources said on Saturday.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the suspected bomber, and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, the alleged mastermind of the blast at the popular eatery in the Brookefield area on March 1 were arrested by the NIA from their hideout in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Friday.

The duo will likely be produced before a judge during the day when the NIA is expected to seek their custody for further investigation.

Sources said that Shazib and Taahaa stayed under assumed identities in a hotel in Purba Medinipur's Digha, which is 184 km from Kolkata, by producing fake Aadhaar cards.