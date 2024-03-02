Rameshwaram cafe blast to be probed by Central Crime Branch: Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Saturday said that the investigation of the Rameshwaram cafe blast in which 10 people were injured has been handed over to Central Crime Branch and that no arrest has been made in connection with the incident. In a post on 'X', he said, "Investigation of the case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). All the injured are recovering. No arrest (have been) made."

Earlier in the day, police sources said that four persons have been detained for questioning in connection with yesterday's low-intensity bomb blast at a Bengaluru eatery. They were picked up from Dharwad, Hubballi and Bengaluru.