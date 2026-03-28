<p>Bengaluru: A 23-year-old cab driver was burnt alive early Friday after an overloaded lorry lost control on a slope and rammed his parked car in Kurubarahalli.</p>.<p>The victim, Ambadas from Kalaburagi, was sleeping inside his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga while waiting for a passenger when the accident occurred around 1:15 am.</p>.<p>Rajajinagar Traffic Police said a 16-wheeler lorry carrying TMT steel rods was travelling from Andhra Pradesh towards Sunkadakatte.</p>.<p>The driver, Deepak Yadav, was following a route using Google Maps that led him down a narrow 20-foot-wide residential road with a steep incline.</p>.<p>As the lorry was overloaded, Yadav lost control on the slope and crashed into the parked cab, dragging it for nearly 100 feet before hitting a scrap godown.</p>.<p>The impact ignited the car’s CNG kit, causing a massive fire.</p>.<p>The truck driver escaped with injuries, while Ambadas was trapped inside and charred to death.</p>.<p>Rajajinagar traffic police have registered a case of death by negligence against the lorry driver. Police said the steep, narrow road is difficult for heavy vehicles to navigate.</p>