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Rammed by overloaded truck, Bengaluru cabbie burnt alive inside vehicle

The victim was sleeping inside his car while waiting for a passenger when the accident occurred.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:40 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:40 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaKalaburagi

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