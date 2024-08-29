Ramprasat Manohar gets complete charge of BWSSB

Bengaluru: Ramprasat Manohar V, who was given the concurrent charge as the chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), has now been given complete charge of the water board.
Manohar was given concurrent charge of the BWSSB during the summer when Bengaluru witnessed one of its worst water crisis. He earned praises from both the government and citizens for his initiatives at easing the crisis situation.
Regularise illegal water connections: BWSSB chief
Manohar on Wednesday asked citizens to regularise their unauthorised water supply or sewerage connections.
Speaking at an event organised by BWSSB contractors to pay tribute to Cauvery River, Manohar requested contractors and plumbers to join hands with the board in following water conservation methods such as installation of aerators and taps.
"Cauvery water is being pumped to Bengaluru from as far as 100 km. It is our responsibility to use water cautiously and prevent any loss,” Manohar said.
Published 28 August 2024, 21:33 IST