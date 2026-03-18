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Bengaluru LPG crisis: Ramzan stalls switch to firewood

Stalls across Shivajinagar and Mosque Road see lower footfall and higher cylinder prices.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 23:51 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 23:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRamzanShivajinagarMetrolifeIftarmosque road

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