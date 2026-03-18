<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iftar">Iftar</a> stalls in Shivajinagar and Mosque Road have taken a hit in the run-up to Eid. </p>.<p>The Iftar stall at Royal Restaurant, Shivajinagar, has been alternating between gas, charcoal and firewood since the LPG crisis began. Owner Iliyaz Ahmed says, “It has become difficult to find 19 kg cylinders, so we have been buying the 5 kg cylinders at Rs 1,300. They last for a day or two.”</p><p> He adds that earlier they would use up about two 19 kg cylinders per day, but have now been trying to limit the use of gas and cut down on fried items.</p>.<p>Grand Hilal Restaurant, also in Shivajinagar, has completely switched to firewood for cooking. Owner Jabbar says it was relatively easier to make the switch as they used gas only for a handful of items like kebabs and samosas. </p><p>“Commercial gas cylinders retail at Rs 4,500, and we were using about three cylinders per day. Now, we spend Rs 15 for a kilogram of firewood and use up around 40 kg per day,” he adds.</p>.<p>Other restaurants like Karama, Zayan Kabab Corner, and Albert Bakery on Mosque Road have also reduced gas usage and moved to firewood for popular Iftar dishes like kebabs and mutton brain samosas.</p>.LPG crisis triggers migrant worker exodus from Kerala ahead of Ramzan, polls.<p><strong>Pushing tandoori items</strong> </p>.<p>About 90% of the stalls from both Mosque Road and Shivajinagar have started pushing more firewood and charcoal-cooked foods like alfahm, tandoori kebabs, and biryani. Some have completely cut out rotis and chapatis made on the tawa.</p>.<p><strong>Drop in footfall</strong></p>.<p>“This Ramadan, sales have dropped due to a limited menu and food shortage during peak Iftar times,” notes Gaffar, brand manager at Karama. He notes that while cooking over firewood takes longer, some customers are willing to wait. In response, Karama and its sister company, Empire, have posted notices about the reduced menu options.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, smaller eateries like Savera Tea Centre have shifted to a mix of woodfire and gas cooking and have limited their offerings to just tea and samosas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Owner S Saleem Ahmed reveals they may close after Eid if cylinder costs remain high, sometimes as high as Rs 6,000 to 7,000.</p>