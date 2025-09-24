Rare Indian miniatures on display in Bengaluru

<p class="bodytext">An exhibition of miniature paintings at Gallery G, Lavelle Road, aims to capture the history and culture of India through art.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Titled ‘Court to collector: A miniature legacy’, it opened on September 22 and will be on view until November 30.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The artworks on display are from the private collection of the Virji family. The family built the collection from exhibitions they attended across the world between the 1970 and the 1990s. The miniatures depict courtly scenes, religious figures and symbols, and historic events. A particularly interesting piece bears the image of Krishna against a bright red backdrop, surrounded by women, cattle, flowers and trees against a muted palette of grey and blue.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A total of 58 pieces are part of the collection. The works are by unknown 14th century artists. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The exhibition is an attempt to make a case for collecting art as a means of documenting tradition and history. It also aims to revive interest in the miniature art of India, says Sandeep Kumar Maini, founder, Gallery G. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Until November 30. At Gallery G, Lavelle Road. For details, call <br />2221 9275.</span></p>