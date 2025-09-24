Menu
Rare Indian miniatures on display in Bengaluru

The artworks on display are from the private collection of the Virji family. The family built the collection from exhibitions they attended across the world between the 1970 and the 1990s.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 22:20 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 22:20 IST
