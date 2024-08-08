Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar for Raman Research Institute professor Urbasi Sinha

Professor Urbasi Sinha, one of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2024 winners, heads a facility at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) here that does pioneering work in quantum-related fields.

Prof Urbasi, faculty in the Light and Matter Physics theme at RRI, won the RVP Vigyan Yuva (Physics) award. She is among 18 scientists chosen in this category of the award.

A researcher in quantum fundamentals and technologies, Prof Urbasi heads the Quantum Information and Computing (QuIC) lab at RRI. QuIC was one of the first labs in the country to manufacture and establish the usage of heralded and entangled photon sources for various applications in quantum communication, quantum computing, quantum optics, and quantum fundamentals and information processing.