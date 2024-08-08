Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar for Raman Research Institute professor Urbasi Sinha

Professor Urbasi Sinha, one of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2024 winners, heads a facility at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) here that does pioneering work in quantum-related fields.
Prof Urbasi, faculty in the Light and Matter Physics theme at RRI, won the RVP Vigyan Yuva (Physics) award. She is among 18 scientists chosen in this category of the award.
A researcher in quantum fundamentals and technologies, Prof Urbasi heads the Quantum Information and Computing (QuIC) lab at RRI. QuIC was one of the first labs in the country to manufacture and establish the usage of heralded and entangled photon sources for various applications in quantum communication, quantum computing, quantum optics, and quantum fundamentals and information processing.
Proffesor Urbasi was part of a group of Indian researchers who recently devised a user-friendly method to generate truly unpredictable random numbers that facilitates stronger encryption in quantum communications.
She is an affiliate member, Institute for Quantum Computing, Waterloo, Canada, and the Centre for Quantum Information and Quantum Computing, University of Toronto. Since 2020, she is a Simon’s Emmy Noether Fellow at the Perimeter Institute, Canada.
In November 2023, she became the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Photonic Quantum Science and Technologies.
Published 08 August 2024, 16:23 IST