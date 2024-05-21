Rave party in Hebbagodi: CCB arrests five

Answering the question of how the actress got access to her phone while the raid was going on, the top cop said that they were looking into it and that it would be investigated.

The CCB arrested L Vasu, 35; V Ranadheer, 43; Mohammad Abubakkar Siddiqui, 29; YM Arunkumar, 35; and D Nagababu, 32, after the raids. A case has been filed at the electronics city police station. About 101 people were present at the party.

The Bengaluru police, for the past few months, have been treating drug consumers as victims of drug abuse and are not booking them unless they are caught in possession of drugs.

However, a senior police officer with the CCB told DH, that people found consuming drugs at a rave party won't be treated as victims, and an action will be initiated. “All their blood samples have been collected; people who are tested positive will face consequences,” said the officer.

An FIR has been filed under the NDPS Act and IPC sections 290 (public nuisance) and 294 (obscene acts and songs).