Rave party organised at Bengaluru farmhouse busted; 100 caught, cocaine & ecstasy seized

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police busted an alleged rave party hosted at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday and recovered synthetic drugs.
The "birthday party" titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise’ allegedly hosted by one Vasu from Hyderabad at the GR Farmhouse near Electronic City had close to 100 participants. Police sources said that the party was attended by popular disc jockeys and models and that the farmhouse was owned by one Gopal Reddy.
“Officials from the CCB along with jurisdictional police conducted the raid based on information that a rave party was being held and that there was consumption of narcotic substances,” Dr Chandragupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, said.
“The dog squad also found narcotic substances on the premises. Five people have been arrested and a case has been registered at the Electronic City police station. Scene of crime officers visited the spot and collected the samples. Medical tests would also be held.”
Well-placed sources said that the arrested included organisers those in possession of the narcotic substances and the case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
During the raid, the officials recovered 15.56 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 6.2 grams of cocaine, six grams of hydro ganja and five mobile phones. Two vehicles were also impounded.
A purported photograph from the raid seen by DH showed that a car with a sticker of an MLA and minister from Andhra Pradesh was also found at the premises. However, police officials refused to comment as the probe was ongoing. A few other luxury cars were also found on the premises.
Some media reports suggested that Telugu actors Srikanth and Hema were at the party. However, both of them refuted the allegations.
“I am standing in front of my house and people can check it. I was shocked to see my name pop up in the rave party that was busted by the cops in Bengaluru. At first, my family members laughed at it but with the news circulating widely with many thumbnails coming out on YouTube, (so) I decided to issue a clarification,” Srikanth told the media.
Hema through a social media video denied that she was involved in the rave party.