Rave party organised at Bengaluru farmhouse busted; 100 caught, cocaine & ecstasy seized

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police busted an alleged rave party hosted at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday and recovered synthetic drugs.

The "birthday party" titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise’ allegedly hosted by one Vasu from Hyderabad at the GR Farmhouse near Electronic City had close to 100 participants. Police sources said that the party was attended by popular disc jockeys and models and that the farmhouse was owned by one Gopal Reddy.

“Officials from the CCB along with jurisdictional police conducted the raid based on information that a rave party was being held and that there was consumption of narcotic substances,” Dr Chandragupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, said.

“The dog squad also found narcotic substances on the premises. Five people have been arrested and a case has been registered at the Electronic City police station. Scene of crime officers visited the spot and collected the samples. Medical tests would also be held.”