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RDSO trials on Pink Line trains from April-end; Railway Board gives go-ahead

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) received the clearance on Friday.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:39 IST
BengalurumetroRailway

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