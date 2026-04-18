RDSO trials on Pink Line trains from April-end; Railway Board gives go-ahead

<p>Bengaluru: Decks have finally been cleared for key Pink Line train trials as the Railway Board has given the necessary clearances for conducting the RDSO tests. </p>.<p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) received the clearance on Friday.</p>.<p>A team from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is set to arrive in Bengaluru on April 24, with trials expected to begin a few days afterwards, well-placed sources told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Bengaluru: Key trials for Pink Line trains delayed, opening in May doubtful.<p>The trials will take at least 10 days, covering oscillation, braking, speed, and track and system integration tests. Without the RDSO trial certification, new trains cannot operate. </p>.<p>The Pink Line trains have been made by Bengaluru-headquartered rolling stock manufacturer BEML, which has so far delivered five rakes of six coaches each. </p>.<p>While BEML supplied the first train (prototype) in December, RDSO trials were delayed after the Railway Board raised queries about certain technical issues related to design approvals, the sources explained. </p>.<p>If trials are successful, the RDSO will issue a report and a speed certificate, which the BMRCL will submit to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for rolling stock inspection and final approval from the Ministry of Railways. After this, the RDSO will issue the final speed certificate. </p>.<p>The BMRCL will take his certificate to the CMRS for a statutory inspection of the line for passenger operations. It will also require the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certification for signalling and train control systems. </p>.<p>The whole process — RDSO trials to CMRS certification — will take at least two months, the sources added. </p>.<p>This effectively means that the May-end deadline for the Pink Line's 7.5-km Kalena Agrahara-Taverekere section will not be met. The BMRCL has not revised the deadline. </p>.<p>The elevated metro stretch will bring connectivity to Bannerghatta Road and create Bengaluru's third interchange at Jayadeva Hospital. With five trains, peak-hour frequency on the stretch will be about five minutes. BEML is expected to supply more trains in the coming months, the sources said. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, architectural finishing works — undertaken after the main structure is completed — at the six elevated metro stations are nearing completion. </p>.<p>The elevated line's opening will expand the Bengaluru metro network to 103.6 km, helping reclaim the second spot from Mumbai (101.43 km). </p>.<p>The Pink Line's 13.75-km underground section (Dairy Circle-Nagawara) is slated to open in December. </p>