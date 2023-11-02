Re-allotment of site: Relief for BDA deputy secy

The Karnataka High Court has passed an interim order against filing of an FIR on a BDA deputy secretary in a case concerning the re-alignment and re-allotment of sites at the Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Layout 5th Stage.
A division bench said that the investigation over the case could otherwise continue.
The petitioner, Shreeroopa, challenged the single-judge order that rejected her plea against the state government’s August 19, 2023, order to investigate the case. Shreeroopa had prayed for an interim order, stating that she did not deal with the file under investigation.
The division bench said, “... the interim order is granted as against the registration of the FIR observing that the enquiry/investigation could otherwise continue.”
Shreeroopa had argued before the single judge that permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act was without application of mind and cannot be sustained. The single-judge bench had held that under the provisions of the PC Act, there would be different standards for granting approval to investigate and granting prosecution sanction, and that one cannot be equated with the other.