Reading of book on Bengaluru today

'Bangalore Through the Centuries' was first published in 1970 and has been one of the earliest milestones in the historiography of Bengaluru.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 20:20 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, regional centre, and National Gallery of Modern Art are hosting a book reading by Naresh V Narasimhan on Friday at 5 pm at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Manikyavelu Mansion, on Palace Road. 

'Bangalore Through the Centuries' by M Fazlul Hasan is edited by Naresh Narasimhan. 

Naresh V Narasimhan is an architect, urbanist, and creative entrepreneur. He understands that creating a long-term vision for the city is a broad discipline by itself, and that the path towards sensitive planning needs to be anything but traditional.

'Bangalore Through the Centuries' was first published in 1970 and has been one of the earliest milestones in the historiography of Bengaluru.

(Published 12 October 2023, 20:20 IST)
