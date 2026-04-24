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Reading of Umar Khalid’s anthology

The event is being organised by All Lawyers Association for Justice (ALAJ), People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), and Bahutva Karnataka.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 23:38 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 23:38 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaUmar KhalidMetrolifeKarnatak news

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