Realtor burnt alive as car catches fire on Tumakuru Road

Bengaluru: A real-estate businessman was burnt alive after a fire broke out in his car in northern Bengaluru's Tumakuru Road on Tuesday, police officials said.

Anil Kumar, 48, was returning home to Shettihalli, near Jalahalli, in his Maruti XL6 (KA 04 NB 5879) when a fire suddenly sprung up in the car's bonnet near the Anchepalya toll plaza around 3.30 pm. The fire soon engulfed the entire automobile, trapping Kumar inside. His repeated attempts to get out of the car didn't yield results as he was burnt alive.

Police and fire emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Forensic experts have collected samples from the car, and their report is awaited. A case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli police station.