Realtor files false complaint against rowdy-sheeters

A real estate businessman filed a false complaint against rowdy-sheeters Cycle Ravi and Bakery Raghu on Sunday.
Gajendra, a resident of Kamakshipalya, who was intoxicated on Sunday night, lodged a complaint at Subramanyapura police station, alleging that he had been attacked by a group of miscreants near Ramachandrapura Park. He claimed that the attackers were sent by Cycle Ravi and Bakery Raghu.
In the complaint, Gajendra mentioned, "I saw Ravi and Raghu in a car nearby, and the miscreants informed me that Raghu and Ravi were calling for me." An FIR was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. However, an initial police investigation revealed that both rowdy-sheeters were nowhere near the location on that particular night.
CCTV footage
A senior police officer stated that CCTV footage showed Gajendra instigating a confrontation with a group of individuals near Ramachandrapura park on Sunday night.
"He was heavily intoxicated and went as far as breaking a car window near the park. Fearing that the car owner might file a complaint against him, he fabricated a story and filed a false complaint," the officer said.